Kim Kardashian Bakes In Her Undies

WARNING! Do NOT try this at home.

Anything involving the oven and high heat is a dangerous game. There's always a chance you'll burn yourself. So it's probably not the greatest idea to bake in the semi-nude. Hint, hint Kim Kardashian.

Yes, Kim likes to bake in her underwear.

bake sesh A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Of course she looks great, but we really want to know what she's baking? Brownies? Chocolate cake? Whatever it is, it looks delicious.