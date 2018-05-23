Kim Kardashian Is Naked Again, Trying To Sell Her New Perfume KKW Body

Remember way back when, to a time where Kim Kardashian didn't really want to pose for Playboy, but her momager basically made her. Let's just say, she's become a lot more open with her body since then.

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian couldn't get any more naked, she gets more naked. Of course this time it's with calculated reason...to sell her KKW Body perfume.

Shortly after the perfume's release, it sold out. Now that it's back in stock, Kim took to Instagram to advertise for the new fragrance using her naked body, which was also the model for the perfume bottle.

Looks like it was a little chilly during this photo shoot.