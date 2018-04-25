kim_kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots Of Nude Pics From Her Body Mold Session For Her New Perfume Bottle

April 25, 2018
Kim Kardashian has been hard at work on her new perfume. Her latest fragrance is all about her body...literally. In fact, this one will feature Kim's actual body as the bottle.

Now, as you can imagine, to create a perfume bottle exactly in her image is difficult. You can't just draw it up. It's much more involved, it's a process which  left Kim in a full body mold session in order to get every detail just right. 

WARNING! The pics you are about to see are NSFW!!!!! Don't get us wrong, they're super hot, but still NSFW!!!!!!!

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance

KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE

Wow!

 

