Very Bad Dog Found Inside The Couch

August 7, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Dogs are the BEST! That is until they're the worst.

Ok, dog lovers...we've all had a dog or two who have loved to tear open the trash, chew on your shoes, or shred the toilet paper roll while you were away. Heck, sometimes those things happen when you leave the room for five seconds!

And then there's Kira, who not only ripped into the couch, but got inside the cushion to surprise her owner when he got home!

Ha! You can see her tail waging through the leather.

 

