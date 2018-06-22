Kitten Takes Up Residence On The Bride's Train As She Walks Down The Aisle
That darn cat!
Your wedding day is easily one of the most important days of your life. You want everything to be perfect. However, there is almost always something that goes wrong...the groom lost his vest, a bridesmaid popped the zipper on her dress, or a cat decides to live on the bride's train as she's walking down the aisle.
Yeah, that's your cat now. He's clearly claimed you. Plus he's the cutest uninvited wedding guest ever!