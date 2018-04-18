KLUV World Tour: Christmastime Winter Wonderland In Switzerland, Austria, & Italy

What better place to experience Europe's Christmas season? Travel is the perfect gift with wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. And, you'll still be home in time to celebrate Christmas with the family. This is a custom Trafalgar tour visiting Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. Now, to make this trip perfect...we're taking you to the Lipizzaner Farm to see the incredible white stallions AND we'll have dinner one night with the sisters of the Kloster Wernberg Monastery. Picture perfect in every respect, these European countries are incredibly beautiful. You will see stunning scenery; and experience Christmas in a very special way. Have to tell you, this is one I want to do as well and hopefully will be joining you. - Sharon Carr

Join us December 10th through December 18th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is...

$2799 Per person based on double/triple occupancy

$3199 Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Zurich/DFW

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

7-night hotel accommodations (1nt Zurich, 1nt Salzburg, 2nts Vienna, 1 nt Villach, 1 nt Innsbruck, 1 nt Lucerne)

Hotel service charges, and taxes

7 breakfasts, 3 dinners

Travel Director throughout

Audio headsets provided throughout

Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does not include...