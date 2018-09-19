Volcanoes, Jungles, & Beaches, Oh My! Let's Go To Costa Rica!

It's time for another awesome vacation with Sharon Carr Travel! This time, we're going to do it all...volcanoes, jungles, and beaches in one of the most beautiful places on Earth! Costa Rica!

Some of the highlights include...

Arenal – Enjoy trails and suspension bridges, high along lava trails through Mirador 1968, a private reserve, located adjacent to Volcano Arenal National Park and take a scenic float trip safari with your local specialist.

Monteverde Cloud Forest – Hike with your Local Specialist who offers insights into the region’s unique bird and wildlife ecosystems.

San Jose – Enjoy an orientation tour in the capital city of Costa Rica and explore Sarchi, the arts and crafts capital, famed for its intricately painted oxcarts.

Join us April 9th through April 17th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2299 (Per Person Double Occupancy)

Check out the full itinerary HERE.