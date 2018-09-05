It's Sharon Carr Travel's 50th Anniversary! Let's Celebrate In Hawaii!

What?!?!?! Sharon Carr Travel has been in business for 50 years!!!!!!

Believe it or not, in 2019, the one and only Sharon Carr Travel will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. And to kick things off, we’re heading back to our first destination in 1971, Hawaii!

Choose from two incredible properties, the Aston Waikiki or upgrade to stay at the Alohilani Waikiki Beach & Hotel. Both hotels excellently located just steps from the famous white sand beaches of Waikiki.

Join us April 24th through April 29th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel is located across from Waikiki Beach, this high-rise hotel is 3 minutes’ walk from the Honolulu Zoo and a 10-minute walk from the Waikiki Aquarium. The 645 bright rooms and suites come with minifridges and flat-screen TVs. A resort fee covers Wi-Fi, Keurig coffeemakers and PlayStation 3 consoles/DVD players. Freebies include coffee in the lobby. There’s a relaxed bar and grill with Pacific Rim cuisine, open-air dining and live entertainment. Other amenities include an outdoor pool and valet parking.

The price is...

$1999 per person based on DBL occupancy

$1899 per person based on TRPL occupancy

$2499 per person based on SGL occupancy

$1499 per child 2-17 (staying in the room with 2 full paying adults)

The Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach lovcated across the street from Waikiki Beach, this modern high-rise hotel is a 10-minute walk from Royal Hawaiian Center shopping and a 9-minute walk from the Honolulu Zoo. All the airy rooms and suites have private balconies, 37-inch flat-screens, tea and coffeemaking equipment and minifridges; some have ocean or Diamond Head views. Suites add microwaves and extra bedrooms. Amenities include an outdoor pool, a casual cafe and a restaurant with a nightly buffet and 280,000-gallon aquarium. A daily resort fee includes WiFi and use of the 24-hour gym, tennis courts, and golf cages and putting green. Laundry and parking are available (surcharge).

Paid parking, Outdoor pool, Air-conditioned, Laundry service, Business center, Room service. Near the city center & beach; shopping, sightseeing, restaurants & bars nearby.

The price is...

$2199 per person based on DBL occupancy

$1999 per person based on TRPL occupancy

$2999 per person based on SGL occupancy

$1499 per child 2-17 (staying in the room with 2 full paying adults)

The price inlcudes...

Roundtrip Flights from DFW

Roundtrip Transfers

5nts Hotel

Fresh flower lei greeting

All applicable taxes

Resort fee and porterage gratuities

Hawaii Luau (Gift from Sharon Carr Travel)

The price does NOT include...