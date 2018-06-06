KLUV World Tour: Israel & Petra
June 6, 2018
Sharon Carr Travel is returning to the Holy Land.
Follow in the footsteps of the world’s great religious leaders on this incredible, in-depth tour of Israel, including Petra in Jordan. From Cosmopolitan Tel Aviv, to ancient Jerusalem, from the Dead Sea, to Gallilee, each day brings a new landscape, a new story, a new mystery. Join us for an unforgettable bucket list experience, with first class hotels and private guides!
Join us February 20th through March 3rd, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $4699 - Per person based on double occupancy
- $5899 - Single Occupancy
The price includes...
- Roundtrip Airfare – DFW
- Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel
- 29 Meals: 10-Breakfasts, 9-Lunches & 10-Dinners
- Professional Local Trip Expert/Guide
- Motorcoach Transportation
- Hotel Transfers
- Tour Admissions per Itinerary
- Comprehensive Sightseeing
- Baggage Handling
The price does NOT include...
- Meals other than specified
- Optional Tours
- Airline baggage fees
- Airline Preferred Seating Fees
- Gratuities