KLUV World Tour: Israel & Petra

Sharon Carr Travel is returning to the Holy Land.

Follow in the footsteps of the world’s great religious leaders on this incredible, in-depth tour of Israel, including Petra in Jordan. From Cosmopolitan Tel Aviv, to ancient Jerusalem, from the Dead Sea, to Gallilee, each day brings a new landscape, a new story, a new mystery. Join us for an unforgettable bucket list experience, with first class hotels and private guides!

Join us February 20th through March 3rd, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$4699 - Per person based on double occupancy

$5899 - Single Occupancy

The price includes...

Roundtrip Airfare – DFW

Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel

29 Meals: 10-Breakfasts, 9-Lunches & 10-Dinners

Professional Local Trip Expert/Guide

Motorcoach Transportation

Hotel Transfers

Tour Admissions per Itinerary

Comprehensive Sightseeing

Baggage Handling

The price does NOT include...