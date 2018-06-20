KLUV World Tour: Italy, Spain, & France Aboard The Azamara Pursuit
June 20, 2018
How does nine night aboard the brand new Azamara Pursuit sound? With this trip you have the opportunity to travel through Italy, Spain, and France all in one trip!
Join us October 28th through November 6th, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $2999 - Cat 9 Inside Stateroom
- $3199 - Cat 5 Oceanview Stateroom
- $3799 - Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom
- Cat N2 Continent Suite (on request)
- Club Ocean Suite (on request)
- Club World Owner's Suite (on request)
*Per Person based on Double Occupancy
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW/Rome – Barcelona/DFW
- Roundtrip transfers
- 9 Night cruise on AZAMARA Pursuit including all meals (excluding specialty dining)
- Most onboard entertainment
- AzAmazing Evening event
- Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
- Gratuities
- Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
- Self-service laundry
- Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
- Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
- Baggage handling and taxes
The price does NOT include...
- Premium spirits
- Specialty dining surcharge
- Excursions
- Items of a personal nature