KLUV World Tour: Italy, Spain, & France Aboard The Azamara Pursuit

How does nine night aboard the brand new Azamara Pursuit sound? With this trip you have the opportunity to travel through Italy, Spain, and France all in one trip!

Join us October 28th through November 6th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2999 - Cat 9 Inside Stateroom

$3199 - Cat 5 Oceanview Stateroom

$3799 - Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom

Cat N2 Continent Suite (on request)

Club Ocean Suite (on request)

Club World Owner's Suite (on request)

*Per Person based on Double Occupancy

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW/Rome – Barcelona/DFW

Roundtrip transfers

9 Night cruise on AZAMARA Pursuit including all meals (excluding specialty dining)

Most onboard entertainment

AzAmazing Evening event

Select standard spirits, international beers and wines

Gratuities

Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas

Self-service laundry

Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available

Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

Baggage handling and taxes

The price does NOT include...