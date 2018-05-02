KLUV World Tour: Ring In The New Year Aboard The Norwegian Breakaway

The Western Caribbean is yours to explore on this amazing round-trip sailing from New Orleans. When you’re in Cozumel, don’t miss the chance to explore Mayan ruins, remnants of an ancient yet sophisticated civilization. Experience sun, fun and sand in Harvest Caye, our premier resort-style destination in Belize. And in Costa Maya, ponder the lives of the ancient Mayans as you explore fascinating ruins, or snorkel the second-largest reef in the world.

Join us December 30th, 2018 through January 6th, 2019.

The price is...

$1199 Cat IE - Inside Stateroom

$1379 Cat OB - Oceanview Stateroom

$1599 Cat BD - Balcony Stateroom

$1799 Cat MB - Mini-Suite Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes...

8 day cruise only aboard NCL Breakaway

All meals and entertainment onboard

Taxes & Fees

Choose two of the following:

- Ultimate beverage package – including gratuities (1st & 2nd guests only)

- Prepaid service charges (gratuities for staff)

- 4 Meal Specialty Dining Packages including gratuities (1st & 2nd guests only)

- 250 minute WI-FI package (per stateroom)

- $50 Shore excursion credit per stateroom (max 4 ports)

- $75 onboard credit per stateroom

The price does NOT include...