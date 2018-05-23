KLUV World Tour: San Francisco, Napa Valley, PCH To Carmel & Big Sur
May 23, 2018
It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. This week's destination...San Francisco, Napa Valley, and cruising down the PCH, heading to Carmel and Big Sur.
Join us January 18th through January 22nd, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $1699 - per person based on double/triple occupancy
- $2199 - per person based on single occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW – SFO
- Roundtrip transfers
- Napa Wine Train
- Hotel accommodations in San Francisco & Napa Valley
- Full Day Tour to Carmel, Monterey & Big Sur National Park
- Breakfast Daily
- Air taxes and govt taxes
- Trafalgar tour guide throughout
The price does not include...
- Meals other than specified
- Optional Tours
- Airline baggage fees
- Airline Preferred Seating Fees
- Gratuities