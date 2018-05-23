KLUV World Tour: San Francisco, Napa Valley, PCH To Carmel & Big Sur

It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. This week's destination...San Francisco, Napa Valley, and cruising down the PCH, heading to Carmel and Big Sur.

Join us January 18th through January 22nd, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1699 - per person based on double/triple occupancy

$2199 - per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW – SFO

Roundtrip transfers

Napa Wine Train

Hotel accommodations in San Francisco & Napa Valley

Full Day Tour to Carmel, Monterey & Big Sur National Park

Breakfast Daily

Air taxes and govt taxes

Trafalgar tour guide throughout

The price does not include...