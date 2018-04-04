KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In Paris

It's a perfect time to visit Paris; not too cold, not too crowded and plenty to do. And our prices are remarkable. This is a city stay, so you will have lots of free time to do as you choose. Thanks once again to American Airlines and Trafalgur Tours. - Sharon Carr

Join us November 18th through November 24th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is...

$1999 - Per person based on double/triple occupancy

$2699 - Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW

5 nights First class hotel accommodations

Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel

Luxury motorcoach for day tour

Breakfast each morning

Taxes

Audio headsets for in depth sightseeing

The price does not include...