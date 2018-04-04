KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In Paris
April 4, 2018
It's a perfect time to visit Paris; not too cold, not too crowded and plenty to do. And our prices are remarkable. This is a city stay, so you will have lots of free time to do as you choose. Thanks once again to American Airlines and Trafalgur Tours. - Sharon Carr
Join us November 18th through November 24th, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is...
- $1999 - Per person based on double/triple occupancy
- $2699 - Per person based on single occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW
- 5 nights First class hotel accommodations
- Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel
- Luxury motorcoach for day tour
- Breakfast each morning
- Taxes
- Audio headsets for in depth sightseeing
The price does not include...
- Meals other than stated in itinerary
- Items of a purely personal nature
- Optional excursions
- Gratuities to guides and drivers
- Airline baggage fees