Paris

KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In Paris

April 4, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
David's Dateline
Features
Jody Dean
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
KLUV World Tour
Rebekah Black
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's a perfect time to visit Paris; not too cold, not too crowded and plenty to do. And our prices are remarkable. This is a city stay, so you will have lots of free time to do as you choose. Thanks once again to American Airlines and Trafalgur Tours. - Sharon Carr

Join us November 18th through November 24th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is...

  • $1999 - Per person based on double/triple occupancy
  • $2699 - Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip air from DFW
  • 5 nights  First class hotel accommodations
  • Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel
  • Luxury motorcoach for day tour
  • Breakfast each morning
  • Taxes
  • Audio headsets for in depth sightseeing

The price does not include...

  • Meals other than stated in itinerary
  • Items of a purely personal nature
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guides and drivers
  • Airline baggage fees

 

Tags: 
thanksgiving
Trip
Vacation
sharon carr
travel
Paris