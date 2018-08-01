How Would You Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Santa Fe?
August 1, 2018
Get your turkey with a Southwestern flair! let the KLUV World Tour and Sharon Carr Travel take you on a Santa Fe getaway.
They’ll be decorating for Christmas; you can find lots of wonderful gifts for friends and family, and we’ll have a lovely Thanksgiving Dinner together AND, we are taking a special excursion to see the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Taos Pueblo.
Join us November 20th through November 23rd, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $1499 per person (Package Price Based on Double Occupancy)
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW
- First class hotel accommodations in Santa Fe
- Roundtrip Transfers between the airport and hotel
- Luxury motorcoach touring with Services of a Trafalgar guide
- Meals as stated
- Taxes
The price does NOT include...
- Meals other than specified
- Alcoholic beverages
- Gratuities to guides & drivers
- Items of a personal nature