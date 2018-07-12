Kristen Bell Wears Gloves In The Swimming Pool To Avoid Pruney Fingers

July 12, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
kristen_bell

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Everybody has some sort of weird quirk. Even actress Kristen Bell.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are hands down the best couple in Hollywood. And it's not just because they openly share their personal hardships of marriage. It's because they work hard to keep it together and love and celebrate each other through the weird moments.

Just how weird? We'll let you be the judge.

My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin. #Hollyweird #iloveher

A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on

Nope, she's not a hand model. She just doesn't like the feeling of pruney fingers.

Weird and yet she's still totally loveable!

Tags: 
Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell
Gloves
Swimming
pool
water
pruney fingers
waterproof