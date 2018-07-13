Instagram Celebrity The Fat Jewish Has Started A GoFundMe To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire

In case you haven't heard, Kylie Jenner is well on her way to becoming the youngest billionaire at 20-years-old. While she hasn't hit the one billion mark just yet, she is worth an estimated $900 million. Within the next year, she will have beat out Mark Zuckerberg who joined the billionaires club at age 23.

Well, Kylie is now getting a little help from an unlikely source on the billionaire front. Instagram celebrity, The Fat Jewish, has started a GoFundMe to get Kylie that additional $100 million. Per the account's description...

"Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don't want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT."

As of right now, the GoFundMe has quite a way to go before hitting the $100 million mark. In roughly 24 hours, it's only raised $253. Ha!