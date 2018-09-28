Check Out The First Single From "A Star Is Born" With Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

There's already Oscar buzz in the air for both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. This unlikely pair have teamed up for the remake of "A Star Is Born", which is already getting rave reviews.

While the movie doesn't hit theaters until next week, Lady Gaga dropped the first single for the flick. The song is called "Shallow" which features both Gaga and Bradley Cooper on vocals.

Cooper is not lip-syncing, you can definitely tell it's his voice on the mic. And somehow his voice with Gaga just works! Enjoy!