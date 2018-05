Is that a dog in a restaurant? More importantly, is he wearing sunglasses?

At first glance, it looks like a dog. Maybe the dog from Annie? However, upon further investigation...it's just a woman with some big ole Texas hair, shaped like the profile of a pupper.

Am I high af or does this lady’s hair look like a dog wearing sunglasses pic.twitter.com/AFsQTKmrqI — Trap Grampa (@trapgrampa) November 19, 2017

Who's a good boy?