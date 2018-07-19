141 Survivors Of Sexual Abuse By Larry Nassar Received The Courage Award At The ESPYs

Wednesday night was one of the biggest nights in sports...the ESPY Awards.

While you may not care about sports or the fact that Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick hit the red carpet as a couple for the first time. There is, however, one defining moment from last night's show. The courage award was given to the women who were sexually abused by Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

141 of the 200 women abused by Nassar took the stage hand in hand to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Aly Raisman, who was sort of the spokesperson during the trail, accepted the award on everyone's behalf.

Video of &#039;Sister survivors&#039; moment of solidarity accepting Arthur Ashe Courage Award | ESPYS 2018 | ESPN

Wow.