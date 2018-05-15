Last Man Standing Finds A New Home With Fox

Good news Last Man Standing fans! The show is coming back to TV!

Just days after canceling Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man On Earth, Fox has officially picked up Last Man Standing for their lineup. Apparently, Fox was interested in picking up the show last year after ABC canceled the series, however, there just wasn't a place in the schedule for it. There also seems to be some inspiration coming from Roseanne, with the nostalgia aspect of putting a 90s star back on TV.

Dana Walden, chairman and chief executive officer for Fox Television Group said...

"Obviously, I think everyone took a good hard look at the performance of 'Roseanne.' It did so well, and it certainly did remind us that we have a huge iconic comedy star in our Fox family in Tim Allen. ['Last Man Standing'> is a really funny show."

Needless to say, but Tim Allen is excited about the comeback.

You can catch Last Man Standing at 8PM on Friday nights.