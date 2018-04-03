The Latest In Potty Training...Pooparoos!

Fact. Kids love poop. Or at the very least potty talk. However, we aren't sure if this new Mattel toy encourages potty training or playing with poo.

Moms and dads...new to the toy shelf...the Pooparoos Surpriseroos!!! And it's exactly what you're thinking, possibly even with a little more detail than you ever imagined.

Pooparoos are cute, little, magical creatures that hang out on the toilet. Not only do they eat, but they come with the ability to poop. Here's how it works...you fill up the toilet with water, where you can then dissolve little poo packets in water. Once dissolved, you're left with little food treat like a hotdog or cupcake. Then you can feed that to your Pooparoo. Once your Pooparoo is fed, give it a squeeze over the toilet. You know what happens next, starting the cycle over.

We would love to tell you these are available at WalMart and perhaps they will be soon, but for the time being, THEY ARE SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!