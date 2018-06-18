Laura Bush, Willie Nelson, & Melania Trump Are Against Separating Families As Immigration Policy

For the first time in a long time, it would appear that a Republican, a Democrat, and an Independent are all on the same side when it comes to separating families as a part of the United States' immigration policy.

Believe it or not, but former First Lady Laura Bush, country superstar Willie Nelson, and the current First Lady Melania Trump have all found a common ground. They are all speaking out against President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, specifically when it comes to separating families on the way out of the U.S.

For starters Laura Bush penned an opinion piece which ran in the Washington Post. While she understand a respects the law, she also had some thoughts on separating children from their parents. She said...

"I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."

You can read her entire article HERE.

Along the same lines a Mrs. Bush, Willie Nelson also chimed in on the issue. Rather take issue with the government, which is implied, he also made a call to action to Christians. Willie said...

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous," he said. "Christians everywhere should be up in arms."

Willie even quoted the golden rule. You can read his entire statement HERE.

Now, perhaps the most telling statement comes from none other than First Lady Melania Trump. To say the least, she isn't exactly standing by her man. Melania spokesperson said...

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."