Lava Swallows A Car In Hawaii

It's crazy how nature can be so beautiful one minute, then terrifying the next.

Last week, Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii started spewing lava causing thousands to evacuate their homes. And like geologists warned, this thing is still going, devouring anything and everything within it's path. Some of the footage out of Hawaii is just plain scary, yet we can't seem to tear our eyes away from the destruction.

On Monday, hot molten lava basically ate an entire car in a matter of minutes. The video below is a time lapse, but apparently the lave was moving about 100 yards per 10 to 15 minutes.

Video of Fiery lava swallows car in Hawaii

So far, lava has destroyed 26 homes.

The footage is unreal.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Hawaii.