This Is The Laziest Dog Ever!

Attention all lazy people. We've found your spirit animal! And it comes in the form of dog.

We've all had those moments where you just don't' want to move. More than likely you're at home, in you you jammies, watching a little Netflix and you can't bring yourself to doing anything other than stay exactly where you are, firmly planted on the couch or in bed. Nothing is going to move you from that spot.

Well humans, meet your dog counterpart. This little guy fell asleep in the middle of an automatic door! The door opens and closes multiple times, but this dude is unphased.

You do you little golden pupper. You...do...you.