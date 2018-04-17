pope_statue

Little Boy Asks The Pope "Is My Daddy In Heaven?"

April 17, 2018
Emmanuel's dad died not long ago. Saturday, during one of Pope Francis' regular parish visits, the little boy had a chance to ask the pontiff himself a question.

At first, Emmanuel couldn't muster the courage. Pope Francis asked him to come forward and whisper his question in the pope's ear.

The question from the sobbing child? "Is my daddy in heaven?" The look on Francis face, and his answer, is the video you need to see today.

Go get the tissues, right now. Lots of them. 

 

