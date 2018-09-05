Sleepy 4-Year-Old Thinks This Plastic Chair Is His Backpack

Nothing good ever happens when you fall asleep in class. There's a lot of different things that could happen. You could fall out of your chair...the teacher could embarrass you in front of the entire class...you could leave behind a giant pool of drool on your desk.

Now, if you're willing to risk those possibilities, hilarity could also ensue. In this case, we have a very sleepy 4-year-old boy who was catching a few zzzzzzs during school. His teacher tried not to disturb him while picking up his stuff. However, something spooked him. While still a little groggy, the little boy picked up the plastic chair next to him, put in on like it was his backpack and proceeded to walk out of the room.

Video of Sleepy kid thinks this chair is his backpack

Ha! That is too cute!