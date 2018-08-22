Little Girl Cusses At Priest While Being Baptized

August 22, 2018
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Baptism is the pinnacle moment in your religious life. Baptizing babies...no problem. Baptizing teens and adults...easy. Baptizing toddlers...a totally different story.

In this case, we have one little girl who just isn't ready to embrace the Holy Spirit. She clearly doesn't want to be held down over the water. After struggling to sit upright, that's when she's starts calling the priest a "puto." Now for those of you who aren't familiar with Spanish, puto is the equivalent of the "F" word in English.

Not exactly the place or moment you want your child to bust out the ultimate curse word.

 

