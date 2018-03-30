Little Girl Is So Pumped About Getting My Little Pony: The Movie, That She Admits To Saying The F Word

Whether you love or hate My Little Pony, there's one little girl who will make you want to watch the latest movie ASAP!

While on a mother / daughter date, mom surprised her daughter Julianna with a DVD copy of My Little Pony: The Movie, which features seaponies or mermaid ponies. Here's the trailer, in case you haven't already seen it.

Video of My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) Official Trailer – Emily Blunt, Sia, Zoe Saldana – In Theaters 10/6

It's a star-studded cast, filled with bright colors, our favorite ponies, a mean villain, and of course the unicorns of the sea...seaponies. There's more than enough stuff to get excited about here. However, NO ONE is more excited than Julianna. Thankfully, her mom caught it all on tape.

Hahaha! She was so excited that she even admitted to saying the F word. We assume the F word means FUN!