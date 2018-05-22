Little Girl Starts Crying When Mom Breaks The News She Isn't Actually Going To The Royal Wedding

May 22, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
(Photo by Mike Swift/Newsquest/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Lola Thompson was sure she was going to the Royal Wedding. Actually, it was just a party at school to celebrate the happy day - not a real trip to Windsor Palace.

So when mom Ashlee explained to the little Belfast girl that she wasn't invited to the real wedding, it did not go over well. 

The video has now gone viral, and anyone who has ever been around kids will understand why.

Oh, that look. 

 

