Whoa Nessie! She may have a distant relative living in China.

While visiting Kansas Lake near the Xinjiang province, a tourist caught footage of what appears to be a 30 foot object moving in the water. Much like Nessie, this sea beast has been spotted numerous times over the years. You can watch the video HERE.

There is definitely something moving in the water. But a loch ness monster? Doubtful. Just a little wishful thinking.