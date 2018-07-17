Netflix Trolls Stranger Things Fans With A Fake Mall Ad That Features Steve Working At Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop

Season 3 of Stranger Things isn't scheduled to hit Netflix until sometime in 2019. From what we can tell, the show hasn't even started filming yet.

However, that isn't stopping Netflix from trolling all the Stranger Things fans with an amazing commercial for the new Hawkins Mall! Coming soon! In the summer of 1985, the brand new Starcourt Mall! Home to The Gap, Waldenbooks, Sam Goody, Claire's and more! Plus, it looks like Steve has a new job serving ice cream at the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream shop!

Video of Coming Soon: The Starcourt Mall! | Hawkins, Indiana

Yep, looks like the Starcourt may also be the new home of the Demogorgon.