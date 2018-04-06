Lorde Apologizes To Fans After Posting Instagram Pic Of A Bathtub & Whitney Houston's Lyircs "I Will Always Love You"

Singer Lorde is under fire after posting a picture on social media of a full bathtub with the caption "I will always love you." Almost immediately, fans called her out for it, seeing that it was a Whitney Houston song lyric. Of course, as we all know, Houston passed away in a hotel bathtub several years ago.

lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did pic.twitter.com/m38R1hYPzk — jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018

Lorde is now apologizing for the picture. She meant nothing by it other than she really likes taking baths. Not only did she remove the picture from her Instagram page, but she also issued an apology via her Instagram story. She said...

"Extremely, extremely, poorly chosen quote. I'm so sorry for offending anyone - I hadn't even put this together. I was just excited to take a bath. I am an idiot. Love Whitney fore ever and ever. Sorry again."