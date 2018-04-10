Luxury Space Hotel Scheduled To Open In 2021 Will Cost $792,000 A Night

It's finally happening! In less than three years, you'll be able to take a vacation to space!

Coming soon to a galaxy near you, the first ever luxury space hotel. In 2021, the Aurora Station plans to be open for business. The hotel, which was created by a Houston company called Orion Span, will be able to accommodate four guests and two crew members for a 12 day stay in space. The interior of the Aurora Station will be 35 feet by 14 feet, about the same size of a Gulfstream jet.

Orion Span is already taking reservations. However, if you're interested in going, you might want to start saving now because the trip is pretty pricey...about $9.5 million per person. Do the math, that's a little less than $792,000 per night. The reservation deposit alone is $80,000!

So, if you have a few extra million lying around, this would make a great family vacay. We're sure it's super educational. And as crazy as it sounds, there's already a waitlist. Within 72 hours of the hotel announcement, Orion Span booked up 4 months worth of trips!

Let's go space trippin'!