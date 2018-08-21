Madonna Is Getting Some Backlash After Her Aretha Franklin Tribute At The VMAs

August 21, 2018
madonna

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Aretha Franklin tributes keep rolling in. Of course the VMAs paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul. However, whose idea was it to pick Madonna?

Sadly, Madonna's tribute was more about Madonna and less about Aretha Franklin. In fact, she opened by saying Aretha's name, which didn't come back up until two minutes into her speech. She told a story about her very first audition, where she sang to Aretha's "Natural Woman." A seemingly good story, but it took her forever to get there and along that long windy road to Aretha, Madonna recapped her own hardships when she was starting out as a dancer. 

Here's a clip of the first couple of minutes.

She did eventually get back to Aretha saying...

"You’re probably all wondering why I’m telling you this story. None of [my success> would’ve happened, could’ve happened, without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight. I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us: R-e-s-p-e-c-t. Long live the Queen."

Unfortunately, as nice as those words are, it was too little too late for the Twittersphere. They had already spoken.

Ouch! Sorry Madge. Looks like your officially banned from tributes.

 

