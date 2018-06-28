Man Etches Penis So Large Into Dry Lake Bed It Can Be Seen From Space

June 28, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Dry Lake Bed

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows

There are plenty of sites that amazingly can be seen from space.

The Great Wall of China.  Other things.  And a gigantic penis that was etched into a dry lake bed in Australia.  This remarkable feat was discovered on Google Maps, and nobody is quite sure how this came to be or who exactly took the time to make it so.  But we're thankful they did!

The Facebook page who posted the photo promises a beer to the person who can prove they are the mastermind behind this work of art.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Australia
penis
Lake
Lake Bed
Dry
funny
Prank
Google Maps
Space

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
Outlaw Music Festival Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
KLUV Crew at Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo
30 Jun
Blake at Concerts in the Garden Fort Worth Botanic Garden
View More Events