delivery_pizza

Man Got Tired Of Waiting In Line At The DMV, So He Ordered A Domino's Pizza

April 4, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Rebekah Black
Shows
Your Morning Links

Is there anything more dreaded than the DMV line? It doesn't matter what time of day you go, there is always a line. As a good rule of thumb for any activity, you should eat a little something before you go. Why? Because you never know how long you'll be gone.

However, there are times when extreme hunger can get those creative juices flowing. In this case, a little Domino's delivery will cure what ails you.

My friend sent me this while at the DMV. This guy got fed up with waiting so he ordered a pizza.

Sometimes, we find a hero among men. Can we get a slow clap for this guy?

Tags: 
Pizza
delivery
dmv
driver's license