Nothing To See Here...Just A Dude Setting Off An Airbag Under His Chair

July 17, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
airbag
It's the ole airbag under the chair trick. While hilarious in movies, not so funny in real life.

Sadly, there are those people who have to learn the hard. They can't just trust that an airbag explosion under their seat is dangerous. Meet the one dude on Earth who was willing to give it test drive. Yeah, it did not go well. Click HERE to see the full video.

And dude is kidding himself with that bike helmet as protection.

