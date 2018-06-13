Man Shaves Chest Hair Into A Bikini

June 13, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
chest_hair
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Rebekah Black
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's a mankini!!! Or a chest hairkini?

Ok fellas, if you've been looking for that perfect swimsuit for summer...look no further! It's been right on your own chest this entire time! And it will probably cost you a lot less money. All it take is a trip to the barbershop.

Meet @akdhairdresser, who apparently specializes in the new chest hair bikini! So much so, he's willing to share his craft with the world via Instagram.

SAYENİZDE SAYFAMIZ GÜNDEN GÜNE BÜYÜYOR.. BEĞENİ,YORUM VE KAYDET tuşuna basmayı unutmayalım-- @thebarberpost @nastybarbers @internationalbarbers @sharpfade @ukmasterbarbers @menshairs @berberlerdünyasi @barber.clips @barber_boom @bestofbarbers @barber.video @fadegame @guyshair @mensstylehair @menshairworld @9gag @1ncicaps

A post shared by Abdülkadir Hamzaoğlu (@akdhairdresser) on

That will certainly turn some heads this summer.

 

Tags: 
Man
chest hair
Bikini
mankini
haricut
shave