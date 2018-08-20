Meet Paul Flart! Whose Entire Instagram Account Is Devoted To Farts...HIS FARTS!

August 20, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Well, it looks like we've found the end of the internet. After years of research, the time has come to shut this thing down. Why? Because it doesn't get much weirder than this. No seriously, you can't make this kind of thing up.

Meet Paul Flart...the self-proclaimed fart authority. His entire Instagram account is devoted to farting. Now, it's not just random farts, they're all his. While we didn't do any specific testing, it certainly sounds like they're all real.

Go ahead, embrace your inner 8-year-old. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You might even gag, but one thing's for sure...you will sit here all day and watch every last fart video. Here's a few good ones to get you started!

Got a fresh logo coming in very soon. Hope you all will like it. #paulflart #fart #security #observeandreport #nofakes #Flartarmy

Keke doesn't love me. #paulflart #fart #security #observeandreport #nofakes #Flartarmy #ineedfollowers

So the winner -- of the contest in all his glory. @zach.wassman. Congrats dude. Get some fresh undies bro.

Sorry, not sorry.

