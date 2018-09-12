Looks Like Marvel Is Planning To Submit Black Panther For Every Oscar Humanly Possible

Black Panther hit theaters in February. In it's opening weekend, it smashed every box office record in existence. In just 26 days, the film hit the $1 billion mark. Safe to say, it was a huge success among fans and critics. Even after all of that, there's still no place for it at the Oscars.

And that's not to say that the Academy didn't try, sort of. Remember that whole "Popular Oscar" thing? Well, it was short lived. The awards show has already cancelled it for 2019.

So now where does that leave Black Panther? Well, it looks like Marvel and Disney plan to submit the film for as many Oscar categories as possible. Here's what they're going for...

Best Picture

Best Director (Ryan Coogler)

Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman)

Best Supporting Actor (Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis)

Best Actress (Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett)

Best Cinematography (Rachel Morrison)

“All the Stars” as Best Song

Best Costume Design

It would pretty amazing if Black Panther managed to squeeze out the other contenders and bring home a Best Picture!