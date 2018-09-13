Matthew McConaughey's Trip To The Grand Canyon Ended With Him Fighting A Ram

Matthew McConaughey stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to promote his new movie, White Boy Rick. Of course, while he was there he played a little game called "True Confessions with Jimmy and Tarik Trotter from The Roots.

Now, here's how the game works...each person tells a story, which could either be a truth or a lie. The other two players have 60 seconds to ask investigative questions to deem whether or not they believe the story.

So Matthew McConaughey leads the first round with this insane story about the Grand Canyon. Long story short, McConaughey had to throw his six month old son, Levi, fifteen feet in the air to his wife, in order to save him from a battering ram.

Video of True Confessions with Matthew McConaughey

While it sounds too good to be true...it's actually TRUE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Not to mention, McConaughey is a great story teller. It's utterly hilarious.