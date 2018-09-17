Matthew McConaughey Spotted At The BTS Concert In Fort Worth

Matthew McConaughey is a wonderful Texas enigma. He may be an Oscar winner, but he's also the guy you want to have beers with. He's the only man on Earth that can make being naked, playing the bongos work in his favor. So should it really surprise us that he showed up to the BTS concert in Fort Worth?

Following an amazing Longhorn win against USC in Austin, Matthew loaded up his family and headed North to Fort Worth for the BTS concert. First of all, that's a good dad. Honestly, most parents wouldn't sit through that show. Secondly, he's just in the crowd...no fancy box seats. Thirdly, he fanned out and took video! And finally, the man was wearing an "Alright, Alright, Alright" shirt!!!!!!!!

Matthew Mcconaughey, an Oscar winning actor, was spotted at the BTS concert today. BTS is truly for the culture pic.twitter.com/i4WpRWjXue — stephie.| THICC JOON ENTHUSIASTS SAY YERRRR (@joonskingdom) September 16, 2018

My friend was sat behind Matthew McConaughey at the Sunday Fort Worth show.. what is today LOL #BTSLoveYourselfTour pic.twitter.com/vU1W3mIVOo — -- ariana (@taestymochi) September 17, 2018

God bless Matthew McConaughey! A true Texas treasure!