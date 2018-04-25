Melania & Donald Trump Have Another Hand Holding Mishap

With Melania Trump, one thing is for sure...she does NOT want to hold her husband's hand.

The Trumps are back in the news, yet again for another weird hand holding incident. And perhaps the most rejected hand hold we've ever seen for the First Lady and the President. After four, count them, four attempts to hold Melania's hand, Trump finally gets ahold of those fingers. But not before Melania makes an amazing "I don't want to" face.

That moment when your wife resists holding your hand... PRICELESS. ---- @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hDpPddTv5C — BetsyBits (@BetsyBits) April 24, 2018

Hahahahahaha! Why is this always so funny? Why doesn't she want to hold his hand? Why hasn't a PR person addressed the situation? Maybe she drank the Bush / Obama while she was in Houston?