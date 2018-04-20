Meteorologist Goes On Epic Rant After Co-Anchors Complain About The Weather (Video)

Meteorologist Garry Frank is tired of all your whining.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan weatherman went on an epic rant on his coworkers after he felt they were complaining just too much about his forecasts. It's not like he himself controls the weather he tried to relay, as he told them they were "dragging him down."

We've never seen a weatherman so fed up and burned out by the job. It's actually pretty funny.

Video of Garry Frank&#039;s Weather Rant - 4/10/18

The rant is hilarious, but clearly the best part of the video is the traffic reporter sheepishly peaking from off-screen asking if Frank was gone! And hey, Weatherman Frank, TGIF!

Via WRCB TV