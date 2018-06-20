Michael B. Jordan Just Dropped The Trailer For Creed II
June 20, 2018
Late Tuesday night, Michael B. Jordan gave us a little taste of Creed II. The superstar dropped the first official movie poster, then teased that he'd be dropping the first trailer on Wednesday morning.
Well, he made good on his promise. Even woke up early to do it! Ladies and gents, check out Creed II!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Finally it’s here!! New trailer for CREED II -------- In theaters november 21st!! @creedmovie #creed2 FULL TRAILER LINK IN BIO!!!! @stevencaplejr @officialslystallone @tessamaethompson @bignasty
Creed II hits theaters on November 23rd!