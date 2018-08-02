Michael Douglas' Daughter Thought He Made Pancakes For A Living

August 2, 2018
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Carys Zeta Douglas is the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. While she's only 15-years-old and has lived in Bermuda most of her life, she copped to not knowing that her father is a hugely famous actor. In fact, she thought her dad was a pancake maker!

WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Her actual quote (which we found on Jezebel.com)...

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't’t know he was an actor. Honestly."

Don't worry, she has since learned otherwise. And she was pretty young at the time, around 6 or 7-years-old. After her first real run in with the paparazzi, she realized her dad was not a pancake maker.

Still pretty funny though. A pancake maker! Where did she get that idea from?!?!?!?!

