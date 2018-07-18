Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Mental Health Facility For Depression

We're sending all our love and support to Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child today. The singer, who has been open about her mental health in the past, recently checked herself into a mental health facility while she battles depression.

According to TMZ, Williams is currently being treated at a place just outside of L.A. Apparently, she's been there for the last couple of days. While we don't know how long she'll seek treatment, she did send out a Tweet last night to let her fans know that she was taking her own advice on mental health as well as giving some encouragement to others who may be struggling with the same issues.

Get well soon Michelle!