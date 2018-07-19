Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Have Broken Up

Love is dead. Again.

For the second time, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits. Apparently the two have been arguing about setting a wedding date and having kids. According to reports, Miley is the one who has been delaying the wedding plans.

Some are saying Liam's recent Instagram post was cryptically pointing out the recent fighting between the couple, in which he made a dad joke then pointed out he wasn't a dad.

Not to mention, Liam's Instagram account hasn't mentioned Miley since the first of March! As for Miley, last week she deleted her account altogether.

Who knows, maybe they'll get back together in another three years.