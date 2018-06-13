Minnesota Raccoon Becomes An Internet Sensation After Scaling 25 Floors Of An Office Building
While DFW spent their Tuesday watching a car chase that started in McKinney, the entire state of Minnesota and most of the internet was watching a raccoon scale an office building.
In an event that went well into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, one brave raccoon attempted a feat no other raccoon has ever tried before...to climb up a 25 story building. Thankfully, after several hours, he did finally make it to the roof, but not before taking a nap break on the 23rd floor.
**Record scratch**— Ohidur Choudhury (@ochoudhury22) June 13, 2018
**Freeze frame**
"Yup, thats me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. Well, it all started when . . ."#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/UI6oMtoNbg
Naturally, someone got a live feed on this adorable trash panda so that we could watch all day long.
The #mprraccoon just made it to the roof! Video courtesy @DPet_KARE11News pic.twitter.com/Wb5xPsANZh— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018
Now that we know this little guy is safe and sound, here are the best tweets from the day!
I have a 7 am work flight to catch but obviously if the raccoon isn’t rescued by then, I’ll just get another job. #mprraccoon— Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) June 13, 2018
This raccoon is doing a better job at uniting America than either political party. #mprraccoon— Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyMktg) June 13, 2018
Opens Twitter: why is my entire feed obsessed with a raccoon?— Euqinomist (@Euqinomist) June 13, 2018
5 minutes later: come on buddy, you can do it!
10 minutes later: will no one save the poor raccoon?!#mprraccoon
Twitter trying to find ways to save the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/cDam9jCa7U— Joseph Boeding (@JoeBoeding) June 13, 2018
Me and all the world waking up to see #mprraccoon scale the final peak of the UBS building!!! The greatest story ever told. pic.twitter.com/wQJRm6PYDh— Liz T (@lalalt6) June 13, 2018
Perry Wright has this take on the #mprraccoon. It would be Best. Tote. Bag. Ever. pic.twitter.com/2SL0hqiNMF— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018
Time cover this year #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/AyVvMfytLt— Will Dollinger (@willdollinger) June 13, 2018
Thanks raccoon. It's been fun!