Minnesota Raccoon Becomes An Internet Sensation After Scaling 25 Floors Of An Office Building

While DFW spent their Tuesday watching a car chase that started in McKinney, the entire state of Minnesota and most of the internet was watching a raccoon scale an office building.

In an event that went well into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, one brave raccoon attempted a feat no other raccoon has ever tried before...to climb up a 25 story building. Thankfully, after several hours, he did finally make it to the roof, but not before taking a nap break on the 23rd floor.

**Record scratch**



**Freeze frame**



"Yup, thats me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. Well, it all started when . . ."#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/UI6oMtoNbg — Ohidur Choudhury (@ochoudhury22) June 13, 2018

Naturally, someone got a live feed on this adorable trash panda so that we could watch all day long.

Now that we know this little guy is safe and sound, here are the best tweets from the day!

I have a 7 am work flight to catch but obviously if the raccoon isn’t rescued by then, I’ll just get another job. #mprraccoon — Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) June 13, 2018

This raccoon is doing a better job at uniting America than either political party. #mprraccoon — Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyMktg) June 13, 2018

Opens Twitter: why is my entire feed obsessed with a raccoon?



5 minutes later: come on buddy, you can do it!



10 minutes later: will no one save the poor raccoon?!#mprraccoon — Euqinomist (@Euqinomist) June 13, 2018

Twitter trying to find ways to save the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/cDam9jCa7U — Joseph Boeding (@JoeBoeding) June 13, 2018

Me and all the world waking up to see #mprraccoon scale the final peak of the UBS building!!! The greatest story ever told. pic.twitter.com/wQJRm6PYDh — Liz T (@lalalt6) June 13, 2018

Perry Wright has this take on the #mprraccoon. It would be Best. Tote. Bag. Ever. pic.twitter.com/2SL0hqiNMF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

Thanks raccoon. It's been fun!