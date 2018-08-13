Older Lady In The Park Got Rap Skills, Meet Missy Elliot's Funky White Sister

August 13, 2018
miisy_elliot

This lady in the park knows how to "Work It." She can even put her thing down, flip it, and reverse it.

Ladies and gents, meet Missy Elliot's Funky White Sister!!! Who, by the way, gets 100% approval from the rap queen herself!

You'll never hear "Work It" the same again.

