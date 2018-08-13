Older Lady In The Park Got Rap Skills, Meet Missy Elliot's Funky White Sister

This lady in the park knows how to "Work It." She can even put her thing down, flip it, and reverse it.

Ladies and gents, meet Missy Elliot's Funky White Sister!!! Who, by the way, gets 100% approval from the rap queen herself!

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER-------- forreal doe----& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food-- yo I’m done!-- but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all---- I love it------ pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

You'll never hear "Work It" the same again.